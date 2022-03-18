Mike Tindall reveals when daughter Mia will make her Ladies' Day debut at the races Mia is eight years old

Zara and Mike Tindall love the races and have been attending the Cheltenham Festival for three days in a row this week.

The duo have been delighting royal fans and racegoers with their appearance all week and on Thursday, former rugby player Mike opened up about his and his wife's love for Gloucestershire and revealed when his children might be making an appearance at the races.

On Mia's absence on this year's Ladies' Day, the father-of-three revealed: "She's at school today. We came in November and that was on a Sunday so the day fell well.

"School will always be the priority so she might be missing Ladies' Day for some time to come," he told Gloucestershire Live's Janet Hughes.

The couple have been attending the Cheltenham Festival this week

Royal fans will no doubt have noticed that Mike has been sporting a new accessory this week – a flap cap. Opening up about why he has been sporting it, he revealed it was due to an injury sustained at the weekend when he played in the England Rugby Legends v Ireland Rugby Legends match.

"My knees don't have any skin on them and I've got this on my forehead," he said, showing his bruise to Janet Hughes.

Mike opened up about daughter Mia's absence from the racing event

Zara also spoke out on Thursday and revealed her St Patrick's Day plans to ITV Racing.

"It's so exciting to be back but the main thing is the horses, the jockeys the support teams behind them, but to have everyone back, you those horses notice there's a crowd and the jockeys and they race to the action, so to have a crowd back for the hoses and they know when they've won is great," she said of the crowds being allowed back into the Festival after the pandemic.

Of her plans for the day, she added: "I am. Getting those pints in."