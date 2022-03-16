Zara Tindall and Mike's rare loved-up selfies spark reaction amongst royal fans The couple celebrated ten years of marriage last July

Zara and Mike Tindall enjoyed a fun day out at the Cheltenham Racecourse on Tuesday – and no doubt had the best time together.

MORE: Zara and Mike Tindall look so in love during romantic day date – see photos

The couple posed for photographers upon arrival and showcased their incredibly stylish outfits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall gives his very honest verdict on Kate Middleton's rugby skills

Zara looked gorgeous in a purple coat, black trousers, and heels. The Queen's granddaughter completed her look with a jaw-dropping purple feathered hat and her signature handbag.

GALLERY: 10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more

INSIDE: Zara & Mike Tindall's former £1.69m mansion was a rare find – see inside

Mike, on the other hand, looked like a dapper gentleman wearing a tweed jacket, shirt and tie, trousers, suede shoes, and a flatcap.

Zara and Mike look loved-up in the rare selfie

Away from the photographers, the couple, who celebrated ten years of marriage last July, continued to take photos, and former rugby player Mike took to Instagram later in the day to share them with his fans.

"Great first day @cheltenhamraces with @thegreenroomexperience England are up for the first time in a few days!!!! Let's see what happens!!" he captioned the post, which included seven different pictures.

Two of them got a big reaction from fans, the first one was a selfie of the couple alongside Zara's best friend Dolly Maude and the second showed Zara and Mike happily posing together, with Mike's arms around her. In the rare royal selfie, the duo were photobombed by a racegoer who could be seen waving to the camera between them.

The couple attended the races alongside their good friend Dolly and Peter Phillips

"Your wife looks amazing," one wrote, whilst another one added: "I have always said that Peter & Zara are the best-looking royals!!"

"You both look great! Zara is gorgeous as always," remarked a third.

A fourth said: "Love the pictures of you and Zara. Zara is beautiful."

The couple weren't the only royals in attendance, Zara's brother Peter was also there. The 44-year-old was pictured arriving alongside his brother-in-law. Missing was Lindsay Wallace, who attended Lucas Tindall's Christening alongside Peter in November.