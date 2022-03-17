Zara and Mike Tindall share passionate kiss at Cheltenham Festival The couple are regulars at the races

Mike Tindall and wife Zara love the Cheltenham Festival, so it's not surprising that they headed to the racecourse on day two, despite the heavy rain and winds.

MORE: Zara Tindall and Mike's rare loved-up selfies spark reaction amongst royal fans

Former rugby player Mike has been documenting their fun days out on Instagram, and Wednesday was no different.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals he and wife Zara have two Christmas trees

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-three shared another picture of him and his wife of ten years, and this time the couple adorably held hands for the snap.

READ: Zara and Mike Tindall look so in love during romantic day date – see photos

RELATED: 10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more

In the picture, the duo can be seen posing in front of a leaf wall whilst looking incredible in their outfits.

Zara and Mike kissed in front of photographers

Their most loving picture, however, was taken by photographers at the event, as the couple were spotted sharing a passionate kiss - a rare move for members of the royal family.

The Queen's granddaughter looked elegant as always, donning a bespoke Laura Green London coat and Justine-Bradley-Hill 'Clarity hat' with L.K Bennett 'Zira' boots and an Aspinal of London 'Lottie' bag.

Mike looked dapper as usual in a dark blue suit, blue tie, and white shirt. To complete his look and possibly protect himself from the rain, he wore a flap cap.

Fans of the star loved the pictures and inundated Mike's comments section with compliments for Zara.

The couple later posed for more pictures together

"Zara looks absolutely beautiful just like her grandmother the queen," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Couple goals."

A third remarked: "You are so dapper and Zara so pretty."

A fourth couldn't help but thank Mike for his daily update, which are quite rare. "Looooving those posts Mike! As well as the fashion."

Mike and Zara have been married for ten years, and back in June, during the pandemic, he spoke ahead of their anniversary and revealed their possible celebration plans.

"Hopefully we'll be able to do something, we'll have to wait and see what we can do and what we're allowed to do. It's quite good with the restaurants opening, we might be able to get a date night in, so that will be nice."

The couple share three children together, Mia, eight, Lena, three, and 11-month-old Lucas.