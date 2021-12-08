Zara and Mike Tindall make rare festive appearance with royal family The couple supported the Duchess of Cambridge at her Christmas concert

Mike and Zara Tindall were among the family members to show their support at the Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas carol concert on Wednesday.

The couple stepped out for a rare outing with the royal family as they joined the Duke of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie at Westminster Abbey.

Retired rugby star Mike looked smart in a navy jacket and a blue suit, while wife Zara opted for a navy boucle coat with a white ruffled blouse and black trousers.

The pair were not joined by their children, Mia, seven, Lena, three, and eight-month-old Lucas.

Their appearance comes after Mike and Zara spent the weekend enjoying some yuletide cheer as they attended the special LEGOLAND at Christmas festive event.

Zara added burgundy accessories to her look

The couple were greeted at the entrance of the park by an astounding 10-metre tall Christmas tree, made completely of LEGO bricks.

The two were photographed posing in front of the grand tree, adorned with LEGO-made gifts and ornaments, brightly smiling before departing for the theme park.

It was a family affair for the Queen's granddaughter as she was joined by her brother Peter Phillips, as they all looked as cosy as could be in full winter gear with Zara wearing a Me+Em Italian wool coat.

Princess Eugenie arrived with the Tindalls

Last month, Mike and Zara held a joint christening for their youngest child, Lucas, along with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August.

The baptism took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor and the Queen was among the guests.

Mike later opened up about his son's special day on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

"We had the christening on Sunday, it was lovely. It was a lovely day," he said.

Asked by co-host Alex Payne if Lucas had enjoyed "dunking", Mike revealed that he had helped his son get ready for the big day by taking him swimming earlier in the morning.

"He did actually," he said, before adding: "I took him swimming in the morning, I think I readied him for it, he was quite looking forward to it but then the water was coming out..."

