The two intimate Belize tour moments between Prince William and Kate you might have missed – video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tend to keep public displays of affection to a miminum when out and about on engagements, but during their royal tour of the Caribbean, fans couldn't help notice a few sweet, relaxed moments between the married couple.

As William and Kate attended a special reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech on Monday night, the Duke was seen helping his wife navigate some cobbled steps as she walked in her Jimmy Choo heels.

William turned around and offered his hand up to Kate, prompting social media followers to dub him the perfect gentleman.

"He is such a gentleman," wrote one Twitter user alongside a string of heart-eyed emojis. "Oh my god you're the cutest couple I have seen," another enthused, while a third posted, "William helping his wife down the stairs by holding her hand," adding a love heart emoji.

On the first day of their whirlwind Belize tour, William was also seen affectionately placing an arm on his wife's back as they left their meeting with the Prime Minister and headed back to the car.

William was seen helping Kate down the cobbled steps

HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash has previously explained why the royals tend not to indulge in public displays of affection. "The Duke and Duchess are almost always seen in photographs taken during official engagements so they are at 'work' and it would be unprofessional to hold hands," she said.

"They also need to shake hands with a huge number of people as they meet then, so aside from being on duty, it wouldn't be very practical!

"We know they are very affectionate and that sometimes comes across during more light-hearted moments, at sporting events or similar, but you wouldn't expect them to put that on show while in more formal situations."

He also affectionately touched her back as they left a meeting with the Prime Minister

Royal watchers have loved seeing the Cambridges back on an official tour after years of restrictions and the global pandemic, and have been sharing their delight on social media.

Replying to posts on the Cambridges' official Instagram account, comments have included "I've missed royal tours so much," "Proud of you both - great representatives for the UK and Commonwealth," and "Congratulations on a successful tour so far! I hope you two continue to have a wonderful time and enjoy yourselves completely. Safe travels!"

William and Kate's next stop is Jamaica. They are due to bid an official farewell to Belize on Tuesday and take the short flight to the Caribbean island country, where they'll spend two nights before moving on to the Bahamas for the final leg of their trip.

