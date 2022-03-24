Meghan Markle gives exciting update on summer podcast plans

Exciting news for fans of the Duchess of Sussex who have been waiting for her and Prince Harry's podcast to launch. The couple's production company, Archewell Audio, and Spotify have announced that their new podcast series – Archetypes – will launch this summer.

Meghan will host the series that will "investigate the labels that try to hold women back". In "uncensored conversations", the mum-of-two will speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes.

READ: Prince Harry feared Meghan Markle would leave him

In a teaser, the Duchess is heard saying: "This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us… but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson pokes fun at Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

She also previewed the types of guests who will be featured throughout the season. "This is 'Archetypes' – the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she said. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan's secret UK home that went under the radar

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan release heartbreaking statement

Meghan will host the new series looking at female stereotypes

Archetypes will mark the first podcast series as part of Spotify and Archewell Audio's exclusive multi-year partnership. Fans have been waiting over a year for updates on the couple's multi-million deal with Spotify, so will no doubt be looking forward to its summer release.

Harry and Meghan's son Archie appeared on their "holiday special" episode back in December 2020 when they first launched the podcast.

The first and only episode featured a collection of personal anecdotes and stories from guests around the world including the likes of their friends James Corden and Sir Elton John, as they reflected on the year and looked ahead to a more hopeful 2021.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.