Duchess Meghan's honest quotes on motherhood are too true The Duchess of Sussex has been very candid

The Duchess of Sussex has two beautiful children with Prince Harry, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, nine months, so what has she said about being a mother?

GALLERY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family mansion is dreamy inside and out

Meghan Markle has made a few candid comments on motherhood over the years – and they are so relatable. When the Duchess showed baby Archie off to the world at St George's Hall in Windsor, she gave some words to the press. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," the first-time mum said, alongside her husband Harry, "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," she added.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's beautiful baby bump evolution

Later, when she and Harry went on an official tour, Meghan got a little more candid about motherhood. Although she said it was "all so exciting," she did admit that being a working mother was "a lot".

When speaking to Lara Rosmarin, chief executive of Cape Innovation and Technology and a mother herself, Meghan said: "It must be a lot to juggle. We're only five months in right now. Being a working mum and travelling as well with a baby, my goodness it's a lot, but it’s all so exciting.

Meghan admits that are positives and negatives to motherhood

"There are days when it's a lot to juggle but then you meet someone and you have an impact on them and you say 'ah-ha', and it's so rewarding."

After Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, Lilibet, the Duchess shared her feelings of being "overwhelmed" and "overjoyed" at the same time.

MORE: 5 ways Doria Ragland is a hands-on grandma to Archie and Lilibet

SEE: 12 amazing royal pregnancy photos from Meghan Markle to Princess Anne

In an open letter to campaign for paid parental leave across the US, Meghan opened up about her personal experience.

She wrote: "In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child. Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.

Prince Harry and Meghan are parents to two children

"Like fewer parents, we weren’t confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work. We knew we could take her home, and in that vital (and sacred) stage, devote any and everything to our kids and to our family."

MORE: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's views on having a third baby

Wondering if Prince Harry and Meghan are likely to have a third child? Their care for the environment and sustainability may suggest they'll stick with two.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.