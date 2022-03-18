Meghan Markle announces exciting summer news - and fans will be delighted The couple's podcast is finally launching!

Meghan Markle is already making plans for this summer and they are definitely exciting!

The Duchess of Sussex has announced that her Spotify podcast will finally debut in the summer – 18 months after announcing the multi-million deal with Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess' Archewell foundation confirmed the news via a statement, which read: "As we all continue to tackle the misinformation era, Archewell Audio has found it important to work with our partners at Spotify to ensure that the digital technologies so many of us use every day are rooted in strong principles of trust and safety."

It continued: "We are encouraged by ongoing conversations we've had with Spotify on this shared goal and have been working closely with their team—as well as their senior leadership—towards policies, practices, and strategies meant to raise creator awareness, minimize the spread of misinformation, and support transparency.

"As we move forward at Archewell Audio, we too are eager to be responsible stewards of an audio landscape that is well-resourced with quality, fact-based information—particularly when it comes to public health."

The confirmation comes two months after Meghan and Prince Harry revealed their concern about Covid-19 misinformation on Spotify amid growing outcry over Joe Rogan's show.

The couple, who currently live in Montecito, first announced the launch of the podcast in December 2020. In that same month, they launched a "holiday special" that adorably featured their son Archie.

The first and only episode featured a collection of personal anecdotes and stories from guests around the world including the likes of James Corden and Sir Elton John, as they reflected on the year and looked ahead to a more hopeful 2021.

Doting dad Harry introduced the episode by saying, "As we all know, it's been a YEAR. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it."

The Duchess went on to acknowledge those who have lost loved ones in 2020: "And at the same time, to honour those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."