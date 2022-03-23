Jamaican MP breaks silence after royal brush-off reports The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are touring the Caribbean

Jamaican MP Lisa Hanna has taken to Twitter to share her perspective on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to the country this week.

The former Miss World opened up in a series of tweets where she insisted she had enjoyed a "very interactive and pleasant conversation" with the royals and that she welcomed them "wholeheartedly" to Jamaica.

Her statements came after news reports that suggested the MP had appeared to behave dismissively toward the Duchess when they greeted each other in front of the press.

Ms Hanna was clear in her message, however, that the pair held mutual respect for each other.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton meet PM of Jamaica

She shared photos from the meeting that showed her standing beside, talking to and smiling with Kate as she wrote: "Today I welcomed Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate to Jamaica on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition in celebration of the Queen’s platinum Jubilee."

She continued: "We had a very interactive and pleasant conversation throughout the proceedings as we talked about family, our cultures and our people.

The MP was photographed laughing with the Duchess

"There’s no doubt at this time that we all seek our true independence and want to develop systems & strategies where we become free from the monarchy. But until then we will always remain a courteous and respectful country.

"I am a firm believer in reparations and as such when I was Minister of Youth and Culture of culture I led the reparations committee which made strides in developing a legal submission to Britain which examined the economic cost of slavery to our country.

The Cambridges also met Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet

"I welcome them wholeheartedly with our warm hospitality and look forward to us having productive discussions about our future."

On Wednesday, the royal couple held an official meeting with Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who also expressed the country's intention to one day break away from the British monarchy.

