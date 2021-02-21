Prince William's exciting royal change revealed – find out more The Duke of Cambridge has made some changes to his team

The Duke of Cambridge has appointed a new private secretary, Kensington Palace have confirmed.

Jean-Christophe Gray, who was worked previously as a spokesperson for former Prime Minister David Cameron, joined last week and will be working closely alongside the Duke in his new role.

Jean-Christophe previously worked in the Government's Treasury Department as head of general expenditure policy, as well as working in the communications team for the then-Prime Minister David Cameron in 2012, before moving on to his current position as private secretary.

The appointment of Jean-Christophe comes soon after it was announced that the Duke's former private secretary, Christian Jones, was to leave his position nearly a year after he took on the role last March. The 31-year-old began working alongside the royal in 2020 before going to work for private equity, Bridgepoint, as a partner.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently reacted to their cousin Princess Eugenie announcing the name of her and husband Jack Brooksbank's newborn son to the world.

The new parents, who welcomed their first born child earlier this month, shared the name on social media along with a series of photos, to which Prince William and Kate Middleton responded with a 'like' from their official Instagram account, Kensington Royal.

Princess Eugenie wrote in the caption, shared on Instagram: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

The new mum then added later on the Instagram stories: "On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

