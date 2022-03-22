The sweet way Prince George has been following his parents during royal tour This is so sweet!

Prince William has revealed how Prince George keeps up with his parents’ international trips while at home - and it is so sweet!

The Duke of Cambridge opened up about his eldest son during a reception at the Canal Pech ruins, telling guests that George will find whereabouts they are and put a pin marking their location onto a map. He said: "We let them know where we are and he finds us on the map and puts a pin in it and shares with the others." Adorable!

WATCH: Prince William gives speech during royal tour

William and Kate were full of smiles during the special reception, which was hosted by the Governor General of Belize Froya Tzalam, in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Speaking about his grandmother during the special event, William said: "I am honoured to convey the very warmest wishes from my grandmother, The Queen of Belize, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

Prince William opened up about his eldest son

She always speaks so fondly of her visits to Belize, which of course included a memorable stop here at Cahal Pech in 1994. And she may have mentioned something about a gibnut."

Royal fans were also blown away with Kate’s gorgeous gown for the evening, as the royal wore a vibrant metallic pink gown designed by Vampire’s Wife, which she paired with a Mayan embroidered bag.

The pair attended a reception at the Canal Pech ruins

During their trip, the Duke and Duchess met with community leaders, well-known Belizeans, and members of Government, in the presence of the Prime Minister, John Antonio Brienco. Speaking about their stay during his speech, William said: "Catherine and I have been deeply touched by the warm welcome Belizeans have given us. We only wish we could have stayed longer. Now we know why Belize is so lovingly referred to as ‘The Jewel.’"

