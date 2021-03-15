Kate Middleton's Mother's Day cake – Royal fans are saying the same thing Would the kids get a handshake from Mary Berry?

The Duchess of Cambridge had a very special Mother's Day with her three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

MORE: Kate Middleton shares rare childhood photo with mum Carole for Mother's Day

Not only did her children write heart-breaking letters to their "granny Diana" but they also baked a cake for their mother Kate, and fans are all commenting the same on the picture that the mother-of-three shared on her and Prince William's official Instagram account.

Taking to social media, the Duchess shared a picture of a perfectly decorated sponge cake and wrote: "Celebrating two other special mothers today. [Cake] made by George, Charlotte and Louis."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Unseen photos of George, Charlotte and Louis seen in Prince William's documentary

Nearly 5,000 fans rushed to comment on the adorable picture, with one writing: "George, Charlotte, Louis, you'd get a handshake from Mary Berry! Happy Mother's Day!" Nearly a thousand followers agreed by liking the comment.

MORE: 14 heartfelt celebrity Mother's Day tributes: from Holly Willoughby to the Queen

PHOTOS: 24 adorable pictures of royal mums doting on their children

"They're very good at piping the buttercream. Gorgeous," another one noted, whilst a third added: "What a beautiful cake!! George, Charlotte and Louis are really creative."

Kate's Mother's Day cake got people talking

A fourth remarked: "George, Charlotte and Louis certainly got their mother's cooking skills," and another follower agreed: "What a great job they did!!"

Many celebrity followers of the royal also approved of the creation, with David Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Samantha Faiers all liking the post.

Earlier in the day, the Cambridges shared a series of incredible letters from their three children on Mother's Day, which were written to their late grandmother, Princess Diana.

The Cambridge kids paid tribute to their "Granny Diana" on Sunday

The handwritten notes were shared by the couple on their official Kensington Palace Instagram account.

In the first letter, seven-year-old Prince George wrote: "Dear Granny Diana, Happy happy Mother's Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George xxx."

The second letter, accompanied by love heart and stickers, was written by Princess Charlotte, five. The little girl wrote: "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day, I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxx."