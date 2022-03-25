Kate Middleton reveals her children's favourite place to hang out The Duchess of Cambridge is a doting mum to three children

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed some previously unknown details about her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during a speech.

Speaking at an assembly at the Sybil Strachan Primary School, in Nassau the capital of the Bahamas, she spoke about the outstanding natural beauty of the area and about how her three children love being by the sea. "We are so thrilled to be here in The Bahamas, a country that made us feel at home as soon as we set foot on its soil," she said. "If you are a child growing up in this country today it feels to me like you are very blessed indeed."

Continuing, Kate, who was joined by Prince William on the engagement, added: "The spectacular natural environment of the Bahamas is just one of those blessings - I only wish we were able to visit all of your 700 islands during our stay!

"Our three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, all love being by the sea, so I hope they will be able to experience your clear waters and beautiful beaches before too long."

Reflecting on the difficulties of the past few years, the Duchess said: "However, as much as you have these natural wonders to enjoy, I know that the last few years have not been easy for many of you.

"I also wanted today to say a big thank you to your parents, guardians and teachers. They, I am sure, have found the pandemic hard too, but they are doing one of the most important jobs out there. Nurturing your young minds and helping to shape your futures."

The royal will be reunited with their children on Sunday

The royals were greeted with a 'Guard of Honour' of schoolchildren alongside the Minister of Education, Glenys Hanna-Martin, and the Principal of the school, Mr Ricardo Rolle, as they paid the visit on Friday.

The school, which was closed for nearly two years as a result of COVID-19, has over 700 students stretching from pre-school to Grade 6.

Students from other local schools also gathered for the assembly, which included a school choir performance and a traditional 'Rake n' Shake' Band.

Rake n' Shake music is characterised by the use of a saw tool as the primary instrument and is used to accompany dances such as the Bahamian Quadrille and the heel-toe polka.

