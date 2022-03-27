Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall dotes on children as they support her during special event The Queen's eldest granddaughter is a keen equestrian

Zara Tindall must have felt the love from her family at the weekend as she competed at the Cheltenham Horse Trials – and her loved ones were there to cheer her on.

The Olympic equestrian's husband, retired rugby player Mike Tindall, took care of the couple's three children as they gathered to watch their mum.

The couple share Mia, eight, Lena, three, and little Lucas, who turned one earlier this week.

Zara was competing on her Gelding, Class Affair, during the event and it wasn't only her husband and children who watched her, but her nieces too. Her brother Peter Phillips shares daughters Savannah and Isla, nine, with his ex-wife, Autumn.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Mia could be seen using a phone to try to capture pictures of her mum. Sweetly, the youngster wore a purple sweatshirt with the slogan 'big sister' printed across the front in mint green.

Her younger sister Lena wore a striped top and was pictured being swung around by her dad, while Lucas remained in his pushchair.

Mike and Zara share three children

The girls later enjoyed ice cream with their cousins and seemed to be having a lot of fun on their day out.

No doubt the cousins are used to spending time together as they all live close by in residences on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.

Little Lucas was even born at Zara and Mike's home. Last March, the couple's spokesperson confirmed their joyous news in a statement that read: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall."

Zara with daughter Lena in 2019

The little boy arrived on Sunday 21 March 2021, weighing 8lbs 4oz.

The couple will surely have celebrated their son's first birthday in style, although in keeping with royal tradition, they keep birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations private and low-key.

