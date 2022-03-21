Mike and Zara Tindall celebrate milestone with baby Lucas

There's an exciting milestone to celebrate in the Tindall household as Zara and Mike's son, Lucas, turns one on Monday. The royal family usually mark birthdays, anniversaries, and other celebrations in private and it's likely Zara and Mike will have something special planned for their little boy with their nearest and dearest.

This time last year, the couple's spokesperson confirmed their joyous news in a statement that read: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall." The baby was born at the couple's home in Gatcombe Park on Sunday 21 March, weighing 8lbs 4oz.

While Lucas is a name the couple like, the youngster's middle name Philip is in honour of Mike's father as well as Zara's late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Mike also announced the arrival of his son on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y, last year, revealing that Lucas was born on the bathroom floor.

"Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," Mike said. "Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor. So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

Lucas pictured when he was two months old

Mike revealed that Zara's friend Dolly, who was also present at the birth of their two daughters, recognised that they wouldn't have time to go to hospital. "Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit (position) and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived," Mike added.

Zara, who is the Queen's eldest granddaughter, and Mike are also the proud parents to two daughters – their firstborn Mia, who is eight, and Lena, who turns four in June.

Later this week, Zara's cousin Princess Eugenie will turn 31, while the Queen's youngest child, Prince Edward, also celebrated his 58th birthday at the beginning of the month.

