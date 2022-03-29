Mia Tindall makes surprise appearance at Prince Philip's thanksgiving service

Zara and Mike Tindall were pictured with their eldest daughter Mia, eight, on Tuesday morning for a heartfelt family appearance.

They attended the service of thanksgiving for the late Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, but it's understood that their younger daughter Lena, three, and son Lucas, who recently turned one, are too young to join them at the event. This was a similar case for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children – George, eight, and Charlotte, six, were not previously announced on the royal guest list, but they also made a surprise appearance at the memorial amid their Easter break from school. Meanwhile, their little brother Prince Louis, three, wasn't present.

Mia looked cute in a black coat with a red butterfly detail on the collar and a striped headband similar to her cousin Savannah Phillips, Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughter. Meanwhile, her mother Zara looked elegant in a blue jacket with her blonde hair fastened in a smart updo, and Mike wore a grey suit.

Prince Philip sadly passed away aged 99 on 9 April and his funeral was held just over one week later. None of the young royals were present at the Duke's moving service last April, with the youngest attendee being Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's son James, Viscount Severn, who was 13 at the time.

Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter Mia joined them for the Duke of Edinburgh's service of thanksgiving

Shortly after the funeral at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, former rugby star Mike said the day was how Philip "would have liked it…no fuss, get on with it".

He told his co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell, on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby: "It's been a difficult ten days. If I look back on the day, as eerie as it was with no crowds and social distancing, and the way everything was, I think it was the perfect day - how he would have liked it, if that makes sense whatsoever."

Their children did not join them for Prince Philip's funeral in 2021

Mike also spoke about his love for his grandmother-in-law, the Queen, and added: "She was sat there completely on her own, separated herself in terms of this is what the world is right now and 'I'm going to lead by example'. She's amazing, literally amazing."

The Tindalls and Cambridges were among many members of the British royal family to show their support for the Queen at the memorial on Tuesday. Other guests included Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, and Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Her Majesty has been heavily involved in the plans for the service, which incorporated elements that were planned for Prince Philip's funeral but were unable to take place due to the COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

