Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy secret London meet-up with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly treated to the ultimate date night thanks to Hollywood royalty, Tom Cruise!

According to The Sun, the royal couple enjoyed a private screening of the hugely anticipated Top Gun sequel at an IMAX cinema on London's bustling Leicester Square.

It was reported that leading man Tom organised the whole thing after learning Prince William, a trained RAF helicopter pilot, was a huge fan of the original movie.

Both William and his wife Kate experienced the action thriller - ahead of its debut at Cannes Film Festival next month - with some of their family and close friends including the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The first Top Gun movie was released in 1986, in which Tom stars as the iconic pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell at the US Navy's elite fighter weapons school.

Prince William and Kate enjoyed a secret London outing

The upcoming film was originally scheduled to be released in 2019, however, it was delayed so producers could improve the flying sequences. Then shortly afterwards, the pandemic caused further disruption to the schedule.

It seems the royal couple and blockbuster star Tom may have formed a friendship after they were spotted sitting near one another at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 in July.

At the time, Tom, 59, had been shooting in London for his latest film, Mission: Impossible 7, and had quite the weekend, attending both Wimbledon finals, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as the Euro 2020 final.

Tom at the Euro 2020 final in Wembley

The actor is no stranger to royalty, having met the late Duke of Edinburgh at a Buckingham Palace dinner to mark the 75th anniversary of the Outward Bound Trust in 2017. Tom even attended Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 along with his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, and American film director, Steven Spielberg.

