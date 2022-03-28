Prince William and Kate's airplane seating plan with royal entourage revealed The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent eight days in the Caribbean

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have just wrapped their Caribbean tour, visiting Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. And while fans were kept updated with the couple's every move and high-profile engagement, they also love seeing more personal, behind-the-scenes titbits that are often revealed during tours.

Late on Saturday night, William and Kate were pictured bidding an official farewell to the Bahamas and putting a close to their eight-day whistlestop tour.

They took a short inter-island flight from Great Abaco to Lynden Pindling International Airport in the capital, Nassau, and were spotted aboard the aircraft.

William and Kate were clearly seen at the very front of the plane, while their royal entourage were seated closely behind with an empty row left between the two parties.

Among their team pictured on board were the couple's private secretaries, Hannah Cockburn-Logie, who has been managing Kate's diaries and meetings and accompanying the Duchess on official engagements since June 2020, and Jean-Christophe Gray, who was appointed William's private secretary in February of last year, taking over from Christian Jones.

The royals are always seated at the front of the plane followed by their team

Jean-Christophe previously worked in the Government's Treasury Department as head of general expenditure policy, as well as working in the communications team for the then-Prime Minister David Cameron from 2021 to 2015.

Hannah, meanwhile, already had a professional relationship with the royals before joining as Kate's right-hand woman; she arranged and accompanied the couple on their seven-day tour to India and Bhutan in April 2016.

William and Kate spotted on the inter-island flight

While William and Kate's photo from Saturday showed the royals on an inter-island flight and not on their larger commercial aircraft travelling from the Bahamas to the UK, it's understood they follow the same seating arrangement.

The royals are usually seated at the front of the plane followed by their team, while media who are covering their engagements such as royal tours and travelling with them for logistical purposes are at the back.

