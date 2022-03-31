Prince William and Kate add to their team with exciting new hire The Cambridges already have a working relationship with Amanda Berry

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made an exiting new hire to their charitable organisation, The Royal Foundation. Amanda Berry OBE has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and will be commencing her role in June.

William and Kate, who know Amanda from her time working as BAFTA Chief Executive, said they were "thrilled" about the new team hire.

"We are very much looking forward to working with Amanda and are thrilled that she has chosen to join us at The Royal Foundation," they said. "Her extensive experience will be of tremendous value as we continue our ambitious charitable work."

Amanda will lead The Royal Foundation as it continues to deliver an ambitious new strategy, mobilising leaders, businesses, and people to address society's greatest challenges together.

"It's a particularly exciting time to join the foundation as current and upcoming projects Amanda will be working on include the evolution of The Earthshot Prize, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, and United for Wildlife.

Amanda Berry typically walks the BAFTAs red carpet with William and Kate

Amanda said in a statement: "I am very excited to be joining The Royal Foundation as it continues to step up the global ambition for The Duke and Duchess' philanthropic work. I have witnessed, and am so impressed by, the unique impact The Royal Foundation can make on the issues Their Royal Highnesses support, from mental health to conservation, and raising awareness of the importance of early years.

"I am looking forward to working with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with the Trustees and staff to continue this important work."

Amanda, seated next to William, worked as BAFTA Chief Executive for 23 years

William and Kate are already familiar with Amanda, who, for the past 23 years, has served as the Chief Executive of BAFTA, of which the Duke is President. The royals usually attend the BAFTA Awards every year – although they were noticeably absent at 2022's ceremony due to a diary clash – and typically walk the red carpet with Amanda.

During her 23-year tenure, Amanda has been instrumental in the major changes BAFTA has undergone. Among her achievements were overseeing the huge expansion in the organisation's charitable work and also the redevelopment of its headquarters at 195 Piccadilly.

Last year, BAFTA announced that Amanda would be stepping down from her senior leadership role in autumn 2023 but it appears she has resigned earlier to join The Royal Foundation.

