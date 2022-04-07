Why Prince Charles and Camilla didn't celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary The royal couple married in 2005

It's clear that Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall are madly in love, but last year the royal couple didn't mark their wedding anniversary for a heartbreaking reason.

READ: Prince Charles' greeting for royal women explained

Usually the pair release a photo of themselves on their official social media accounts, something that royal fans are always quick to share their love for, but last year there was no public posting as their anniversary fell on the day that Prince Philip sadly passed away. Although the pair will likely have had a private moment to mark the day, out of respect for Charles' father they didn't celebrate the event publicly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla arrive at Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving

Despite the incredibly sad time for the family, many fans had already sent their well wishes on the special occasion and Camilla later thanked those that wrote in by sending a beautiful thank you card featuring a loving picture of her and her husband.

MORE: How the Queen reacted to Prince Charles, Princess Beatrice and more royal proposals

GALLERY: 15 photos that show Prince Charles' close bond with his grandchildren

The couple chose a snap of them taken in 2020 following the arrival of four life-size sculptures of elephants at the Prince of Wales's Highgrove country estate.

On the back of the picture, Camilla's handwriting can be appreciated as she wrote part of the message herself, including the signature which reads: "With best wishes, Camilla."

Although the pair may release a photo again this year, it would be understandable if they chose to refrain once again due to the now-bittersweet meaning of the day.

The pair didn't mark their anniversary out of respect for Charles' late father

There are already plans in place to mark the one-year anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh's passing, with the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth announcing it will exhibit a naval uniform worn by the late royal.

MORE: Prince Charles attends church at Sandringham following emotional occasion

SEE: Prince Charles unveils beautiful spring gardens at country home – see photos

The uniform will include his admiral's cap, and it will go on display on Saturday - exactly one year after his death.

The exciting exhibition will be called Her Majesty's Service: The Queen's Role At The Heart Of The Royal Navy Family and in addition to Philip's impressive uniform, it will showcase photos from the monarch's many military engagements.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.