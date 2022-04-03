Prince Charles unveils beautiful spring gardens at country home – see photos The Prince of Wales' country home is so beautiful

Prince Charles delighted his fans as he shared a glimpse inside the beautiful Highgrove Gardens at his Gloucestershire country home.

The Prince of Wales showed tour guides around the expansive gardens, and he looked incredibly dapper in a red-patterned tie and white shirt beneath a green coat. The future King showed the guides various flowers and trees in the gardens, including daffodils, as he spoke about the wide variety of greenery that grow there, as well as the reasons that they were included in this year's collection.

WATCH: Prince Charles' Highgrove home is a paradise

Charles annually shows both returning and new guides around the gardens before they open to the public on Monday.

The attraction regularly welcomes around 40,000 visitors every year - but one bit they won't see is the inside of the Prince of Wales' secret sanctuary.

The Gloucestershire retreat has impressive grounds and Prince Charles has his own outdoor sanctuary that he keeps under strict lock and key. Situated in The Arboretum, there is a special building which was designed by architect Charles Morris for the millennium.

Prince Charles walking through the Daffodils

Royal fans can see the outside which is made from local stone, timber and clay bricks, but the inside is totally top secret with the royal and only a few chosen friends the lucky people to hold a key to the door.

Judging from the outside of the magical structure with its pointed roof and sweet wooden door, we bet inside is incredible too – the perfect place to sit and read, perhaps?

The Prince of Wales with tour guides in the gardens of his home in Highgrove

The rest of the grounds are just as breathtaking with a wildflower meadow, a stumpery and a whimsical Thyme Walk.

The gardens are very eco-friendly with a recycled water system and solar panels for energy, and the full estate comprises of 900 acres of organic land, including a farm called Home Farm, which Prince Charles takes great pride in.

