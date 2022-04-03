Prince Charles attends church at Sandringham following emotional occasion The Prince of Wales was spotted in Norfolk

The Prince of Wales was photographed at Sandringham on Sunday, where he attended a church service. Prince Charles was wrapped up warm against the cold as he arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The Prince wore a long brown coat over a suit and tie and brown shoes and could be seen carrying a black umbrella as he walked, accompanied by an aide.

SEE: Prince Charles and Camilla share a poignant message days after Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving

It appears that the 73-year-old spent the weekend at the Norfolk estate, where he has had more involvement over the last five years.

Charles took over the running of Sandringham back in 2017, with a view to turning the farm into a fully organic operation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla arrive at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving

He has increasingly implemented more sustainable processes during that time. It's been a busy week for the father-of-two, who attended the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service alongside many of his family members on Tuesday.

SEE: Prince Charles unveils beautiful spring gardens at country home

MORE: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's living room gets on-trend addition

The heartfelt service marked an emotional day for the royals as they celebrated the life of Prince Philip, who died last April at the age of 99.

Prince Charles was photographed at Sandringham on Sunday. Image: Geoff Robinson Photography

As well as Charles and Camilla, the Queen was also supported by Prince William and Kate, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn were also in attendance.

The Prince attended church at the Norfolk estate. Image: Geoff Robinson Photography

Image: Geoff Robinson Photography

Later in the week, Charles and Camilla opened the new headquarters of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, but they did so in a high-tech way – using a touchscreen!

The royals were told by a representative: "We know that you unveil a lot of buildings, so we thought we'd do it with a Meta twist." The future King and Queen Consort were then given a tour of the capacious building, which will be home to 5,000 workstations.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.