Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie celebrates amazing birthday bash at Kensington Palace The six-year-old is known as Wolfie

Princess Beatrice is known to have a close connection with her stepson Christopher Woolf, 'Wolfie', and on Tuesday the six-year-old celebrated his birthday with an exciting secret bash.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's stepson's mother's incredible house could be a show home

According to the MailOnline, Wolfie's biological mother Dara Huang posted photos of the spectacular party held at Kensington Palace Gardens on her social media, but the snaps have since been deleted.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie creates hilarious masterpiece

The photos in question showed Dara standing amongst an array of impressive monkey-themed decorations including a large yellow and green balloon display, a huge lit-up number six and monkey cuddly toys hanging from the trees.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo reveals luxe bathroom design with never-ending views

MORE: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo's beautiful home to raise baby Sienna

Also amongst the exciting decorations were large cutouts, one of a banana and another of a banana milkshake. According to the report, Wolfie and his friends also enjoyed a magic show on the day.

Princess Beatrice married husband Edoardo in 2020

Mother-of-one Dara embraced the theme and wore a white sundress which was embroidered with yellow bunches of bananas.

The 39-year-old architect has shared custody of her son whom she shares with former fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Despite the choice to keep Wolfie out of the spotlight, the six-year-old was recently featured on his mother's Instagram account after he asked a heartbreaking question about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Dara shared the heartbreaking message to Instagram

Taking to her Instagram feed last month, Dara wrote: "My 5 yr old son asked me about the war. And what they are fighting for?

"I told him it's really complicated. They fight for power, energy and a lot of other things that make them fight. And he asked me, well why can't they just borrow each others?"

Dara added in the caption: "Children are so smart. He spent all afternoon going through his toys to give away. #ConversationsWithWolfie #babytalk #wecanlearnalotfromchildren."

Followers were quick to weigh in on the post. One fan wrote: "So much we can learn from children. They're innocent, happy, cheerful mind & simple problem-solving."

A second penned: "Just speechless…so much we love his innocent thought." Another replied: "So true! Wise beyond his years."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.