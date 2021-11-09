Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo reveals luxe bathroom design with never-ending views

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may have recently welcomed his first baby with his wife Princess Beatrice, but he has thrown himself back into work at Banda Property – and his latest design is truly spectacular.

The property developer, 38, shared a snap of a stylish bathroom complete with brown and white marbled his and hers sinks with giant mirrors on the wall above and neatly folded towels underneath. A matching bathtub was positioned against one wall, which was made entirely of glass and boasted incredible views.

Edoardo hasn't revealed exactly where the high rise building is located, but it appears to look over Central Park in New York.

This isn't the first time that the dad-of-two - who shares son Wolfie with his ex Dara Huang - has shown off his company's designs. Back in July, Edoardo stunned fans with his jaw-dropping dining room, which he captioned: "We found this stunning piece of stone on a trip to Italy and immediately decided we need to make a table @banda.property #bandadesignstudio."

Edoardo revealed Banda Property's latest bathroom design

The main photograph revealed an impressive double-height room with ornate cornice detailing, wall panelling, parquet flooring and the focal point - that statement table. The room also features a modern low-hanging strip light, abstract artwork on the wall and industrial-style chairs.

As well as a photograph of the finished table in an immaculate dining room, Edoardo shared images of the natural piece of stone in the workshop to showcase the journey of the table.

The property developer previously showed off this beautiful dining room

We have no doubt that his own home with Beatrice and their baby Sienna will be just as beautiful. The royal couple reportedly live inside St James's Palace but have been spotted house-hunting in the Cotswolds – perhaps to offer the growing family more space.

The Queen's granddaughter previously lived in St James's Palace with her sister Princess Eugenie before the royal moved in with her husband Jack Brooksbank. Now, the family of three is staying at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK base, Frogmore Cottage.

