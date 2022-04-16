Mike Tindall and children watch on as Zara Tindall competes in International Horse Trials – see photos The royal couple share three children

Zara Tindall has always had a competitive streak in her, and on Saturday she returned to the International Horse Trials with her husband, Mike, and three children in tow.

GALLERY: Pregnant royals ready to pop! 14 final photos before they gave birth

Mike took on the role of doting dad during the day as his wife competed, and the former rugby player was snapped several times joining his children on local fairground rides including the merry-go-round. The trio of kids were also snapped enjoying playing on the swings and some zorb balls, that Mike pushed around.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive the love story between Zara and Mike Tindall

Together, the royal couple share three children, Mia, eight, Lena, three and son Lucas, who turned one last month.

SEE: Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years

MORE: Zara and Mike Tindall step out for an extra special family day out with baby Lucas

Mia appeared to be a bit of a cheeky child, as the young girl was snapped taking a rest in the buggy, even though her younger brother was already there!

Mike looked all prepared for his day out, as he rocked a burgundy jumper and a smart pair of jeans, as his wife embraced him, while still in her racing gear.

And the three children were well looked after as they sported clothing that matched the temperature, as they styled out matching grey-zip jackets and jeans.

Mia had a small rest break with her brother. CREDIT: Geoff Robinson

Mia had a pair of black trainers on, while her younger sister styled out a pair of white ones. Meanwhile Lucas was snapped in a puffer coat when he relaxed in his buggy.

SEE: Zara Tindall surprises in the £45 high street outfit you need in your life

WOW: Zara Tindall rocks £30 Zara shirt and blazer in loved-up photos with Mike Tindall

But Mike wasn't alone as he looked after the kids, as he was joined by some family friends who helped him keep an eye on the three tots.

Earlier this week, the Queen's granddaughter was spotted carrying her three-year-old daughter – and the pair were absolutely adorable.

Mike was one doting dad. CREDIT: Geoff Robinson

In the new snaps, Zara was dressed in her horse-riding outfit carrying her youngest daughter on her right hip.

Lena looked happy to hitch a ride with her mother, as she snuggled into Zara's shoulder who was chatting with friends as they walked through a field. Little Lena was so cute dressed in her jeans, grey top and trainers.

SEE: Zara Tindall wows in fitted jacket and trousers at Grand National appearance

READ: 12 royal brides' wedding beauty secrets you'll wish you knew sooner

Also amongst the happy snaps, Zara and Mike cuddled up to baby Lucas, while Mia and Lena were on top of their as they relaxed on the grass.

The girls made the most of the activities which were on offer with Lena seen enjoying a ride and Mia pictured with a big smile on her face as she bounced on a large trampoline, before tucking into some sweets. The royal young ladies also had a blast on the bumper cars together.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.