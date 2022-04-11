Zara Tindall surprises in the £45 high street outfit you need in your life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

At the weekend, Zara Tindall headed to Aintree for the famous Grand National and looked incredibly chic for the big race.

Showing us all how to dress for the races, Princess Anne's daughter wore a beautiful Lalage Beaumont fitted jacket and trousers in navy and added an eye-catching hat adorned with blue and white roses. She carried a beautiful magenta bag and rocked coordinating high heels by Jimmy Choo.

But did you spot her blouse? The blonde beauty wore a pretty shirt underneath her suit that came from high street store Monsoon and cost just £45! All sizes are currently available online and the website says of the style: "This all-year-round magenta hue brings this blouse to life. Its relaxed silhouette is built with a high neck, long sleeves and finished with the prettiest scallop trim. Style it with tailored trousers and heels for after-work drinks."

Mother-of-three Zara also wore another high street staple the day before at the horsing event.

Zara looked incredible in her races outfit

The 40-year-old royal donned a striking emerald blazer as she enjoyed a romantic day out with husband Mike Tindall and friends. Zara's double-breasted 'Quintin Blazer' was from Mango and she teamed it with a satin collared shirt from Zara, as well as a striking coral headpiece to complete her look.

Our favourite royal ladies have access to the best designer dresses and bespoke items money can't buy, but we love it when the likes of Zara, the Countess of Wessex, and even the Duchess of Cambridge head to the great British high street for their threads.

Zara's blouse:

Satin Scallop Trim Blouse with Recycled Polyester Pink, £45.00, Monsoon

It's fabulous to know you can be inspired and have the same fashion items as a royal, don't you think?

