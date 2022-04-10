Zara Tindall rocks £30 Zara shirt and blazer in loved-up photos with Mike Tindall

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall's eclectic wardrobe never goes a miss, with statement prints, stunning suits and figure-flattering frocks, the daughter of Princess Anne's unrivalled style always turns the heads of royal fans.

Looking immaculate to attend Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse on Friday, the 40-year-old royal looked gorgeous in a striking emerald blazer as she enjoyed a romantic day out with husband Mike Tindall and friends. Zara rocked her double-breasted 'Quintin Blazer' from Mango with a satin collared shirt from Zara, donning a striking coral headpiece to complete her look.

The former Olympian wore a £360 'Gala' headpiece from Camilla Rose Millinery, accentuating the pearly cream cap with delicate pearl drop earrings from Laurence Coste.

Zara styled her signature blonde hair into an elegant updo, allowing the twists of her sleek chignon to peek out from beneath her statement headpiece. She added a rosy blush, lashing of mascara and a glossy pink lip to complement her natural glow.

Zara and Mike were a stylish duo at the Grand National

It's no secret that royal ladies have access to a seriously enviable archive of designer fashion and bespoke designs from some of the world's most exclusive fashion houses, but occasionally the likes of Zara, the Countess of Wessex, and even the Duchess of Cambridge look to the high street for their fashion finds.

Refreshingly, Zara's stylist Annie Miall opted to source her bold, beautiful jacket and swish satin blouse from the high street stores - and their total comes to less than £100.

GET THE LOOK

Buttons Tweed Blazer, £79.99, Mango

Satin blouse, £32.99, Zara

Zara and her husband Mike, who tied the knot in 2011, were pictured enjoying the day together as they cosied up for photographs taken in the racecourse's VIP Green Room.

An Instagram post read: "Another great day in The Green Room for ladies day! Lovely to welcome some new friends of The Green Room! Thank you all for coming! Only one more day to go!"

Royal fans were quick to comment on Zara's exceptional Grand National attire. One penned: "She always in modern fashion," adding a string of heart-eye emojis.

Zara and Mike enjoyed a day in The Green Room

"A classy and contemporary look for Zara, her features are perfect for Camilla Rose’s designs, sophisticated elegance!" read another comment.

