Zara Tindall cuddles her daughter Lena during a family day out in Norfolk - see photos The royal equestrian enjoyed the countryside with her children

The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall has been spotted carrying her three-year-old daughter Lena in new photos – and the pair are absolutely adorable.

Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne and is married to former rugby player Mike Tindall, was competing at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk on Thursday, and her husband and three children came along to support her.

In the new pictures, we see Zara dressed in her horse-riding outfit carrying her youngest daughter Lena on her right hip.

Lena looked happy to hitch a ride with her mother, as she snuggled into Zara's shoulder who was chatting with friends as they walked through a field. Little Lena was so cute dressed in her jeans, grey top and trainers.

Lena cuddles up to mum at the equestrian event

Earlier in the day, we saw Zara and Mike's children, Mia, eight, Lena, three, and baby Lucas, one enjoying the family day out in the countryside.

Whilst Zara was competing, the rest of the Tindall clan were pictured larking about with their dad Mike, climbing all over him as children love to do.

Both Mia and Lena get a carry on the family day out

Also amongst the happy snaps, both Zara and Mike were captured cuddling up to baby Lucas, while Mia and Lena can be seen on top of Mike as they relaxed on the grass.

The girls made the most of the activities which were on offer with Lena seen enjoying a ride and Mia pictured with a big smile on her face as she bounced on a large trampoline, before tucking into some sweets. The royal young ladies also had a blast on the bumper cars together.

Equestrian Zara has had her fair share of events this month as just last week she attended the Grand National at Aintree racecourse and stole the show with her incredible fashion rocking a Lalage Beaumont fitted jacket and trousers.

