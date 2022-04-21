Mike Tindall teased about his stay at Windsor Castle over Easter – see his response The former rugby player stayed with his wife and three kids

Mike Tindall was back to work on his popular rugby podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, this week, alongside his colleagues Alex Payne and James Haskell, and the conversation soon turned to his stay at Windsor Castle over Easter.

Zara and Mike, along with their children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, stayed over at the Queen's residence on Sunday and left the following day, having attended the Easter Sunday Service at St. George's Chapel alongside their eldest daughter.

Mike's colleague Alex was quick to bring up the stay during their chat, cheekily asking him if he rings a bell in order to be tended to by Her Majesty's butlers.

"Do you ever, on weekends like that, get out of the four-poster bed and ring the little bell for a cup of tea in the morning and just think 'How in god's name have I ended up here?'?" he asked, to which Mike quickly jokingly replied: "Pretty much every time I am there, yeah. No, I never ring a bell, obviously, but it's strange."

Mike and Zara took their eldest daughter with them to church

Earlier in their chat, Mike also opened up about Sunday's service at St. George's Chapel, confessing it felt like being "back at school".

"Lovely Easter service, it's like being back at school, double church, church at 9 and then church at 11.

The family were joined by other members of the royal family

"You go in and you look at the order of service and you think, 'Oh, it shouldn't be that long,' and then you find out the choir are singing four songs, they make a song look like it should take two minutes… 14 minutes! Because they go from verse one to the chorus, back to the first verse, back to the third verse, back the chorus…"

Zara, Mike and Mia looked perfectly dressed for the occasion with Mike opting for a navy suit, Zara matching in a full-length navy blue and white LK Bennet dress which had a polka dot print and Mia in a long-sleeved floral dress.