Zara Tindall steps out in spectacular spotted Easter dress

Zara Tindall knows how to turn heads with her sensational style and on Sunday she did exactly that as she stepped out looking incredible for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The mother-of-three donned a full-length navy blue and white LK Bennet dress which had a polka dot print and was embellished with glitzy statement buttons.

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall's love story

The elegant ensemble also featured a cream, sharp collar which complimented the navy blue and white hat Zara teamed with the outfit.

As for shoes, the 40-year-old chose a classic nude heel and finished the look with a quilted navy blue bag and gold earrings.

Zara attended the sunny Easter Service with her husband Mike and daughter Mia

Daughter Mia, eight, also looked wonderful as she sported a long-sleeved floral dress in a shade of light blue - perfectly complimenting her mother's ensemble.

Husband Mike also stayed true to the theme of the day and went for a light blue shirt and tie with a navy blue jacket.

GET THE LOOK

Mathilde Navy & Cream Polka Dot Silk Tea Dress, £350.00, L.K. Bennett

Black Spot Frill Collar Long Sleeve Midi Dress, £13.00, New Look

Zara's classic look is worlds away from her equestrian attire which she recently wore, when she made an appearance at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk on Thursday.

The Tindalls were out in full force for the occasion, with husband Mike being pictured having plenty of fun in the sun with his two daughters Mia and Lena, three.

The Tindalls enjoyed a sunny day out on Thursday

Baby Lucas even went along to support his mother and amongst the happy snaps from the day out, was pictured cuddling up to dad Mike - and looking cuter than ever!

The girls enjoyed everything that was on offer at the event and Mia was captured strapped up to a large trampoline with a large grin on her face as well as tucking into a bag of sweets.

Lena was captured enjoying a ride and the sister-duo also had fun feeding sheep whilst perched on a large metal fence.

