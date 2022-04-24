Kate Middleton's kind help from Princess Anne revealed The Princess Royal is so supportive

This coming week, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne will take part in their first joint royal event for a very special reason.

Their royal highnesses will team up on Wednesday as they visit the headquarters of their respective patronages, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Royal College of Midwives.

While the duo have appeared in public together previously, it was only as members of larger family groups.

The upcoming engagement suggests the Princess Royal's willingness to support Kate as she is expected to continue to take on more duties where she represents the Queen without Prince William.

The pair will meet with representatives from Tommy's National Centre for Maternity Improvement to learn about digital tools that can support women with higher risk pregnancies before taking part in a roundtable discussion alongside new mothers.

Princess Anne couldn't be a better guide to life as a working royal. She is known to be one of the most industrious members of the family, racking up an impressive 387 public appearances in 2021, stepping up as the monarch's ill-health led her to cancel several public appearances.

The duo appear to get along well

The Queen's only daughter even packed in 20 engagements into four days during her recent trip to Australia and Papua New Guinea with her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Anne attended the Sydney Royal Easter Show shortly after landing in Sydney and fans were appreciative of the effort she made as they shared photos from the event to social media.

Their royal highnesses usually take part in group appearances together

One wrote: "It's lovely to see Princess Anne in Australia for the platinum jubilee. Such a huge asset to the royal family," while another commented: "Love this hard-working woman."

Another added: "Princess Anne does such a good job representing HM."

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex have also stepped in to represent the Queen in recent months.

