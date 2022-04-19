Duchess Kate's rare outing with Princess Anne revealed The royal ladies will be out on Wednesday

Duchess Kate and Princess Anne are due to head on a rare outing together as the royal ladies head out to maternal healthcare organisations.

The pair are both patrons of different organisations, with Kate being a patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), while the Princess Royal is a patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM). On Wednesday, the pair will visit the joint-headquarters of both the organisations, which was designed by the RCOG in order to foster collaboration across the sector.

During their visit, they will hear about how both of the organisations work together in order to improve maternal healthcare.

They will also meet representatives from Tommy's National Centre for Maternity Improvement, and learn about the innovative digital tools that are being developed to identify and support women with higher risk pregnancies.

The royal pair will also speak to key partners of the Avoiding Brain Injury in Childbirth collaboration about the development of the national approach to the monitoring and safety of foetal wellbeing during labour.

Kate and Anne will also partake in a roundtable discussion with new mothers and sector experts before finally meeting recipients of the RCM Awards, which rewards outstanding achievement and commitment.

The royal ladies are good friends

Princess Anne often tops the list for the hardest-working royal, and she carries out hundreds of engagements each year for some of the 300 charities and organisations she's involved with. She topped the list last year carrying out an astonishing 540 official duties both at home and overseas.

She also carried out the first royal engagement of 2022 when she attended the Oxford Farming Conference via a video call in her role as Honorary President, and was joined by her husband.

The royal is recently back from a royal tour of Australia and Papua New Guinea, and she looked so elegant on every day of the trip.

Anne was recently undertaking royal duties in Australia

Last week, she looked gorgeous as the royal wore a wrap blazer that cinched in at the waist, highlighting her feminine silhouette.

A trio of accent buttons added elegant detail to the royal's fit, which featured a creamy yellow hue with a flecked textured fabric.

The Queen's daughter teamed her sophisticated two-piece with slick cream loafers, assembling the perfect outfit for the warm Papua New Guinea climate.

And Kate is no stranger to a royal tour, having recently completed one of the Caribbean with her husband, Prince William.

