The Queen's favourite brands to shop: From Fortnum & Mason to Barbour, John Lewis & MORE

The Queen has long been a style icon in her own right, with many swooning over her rainbow-like wardrobe, as she coordinates her skirt and jacket with her hat and handbag, which is no mean feat.

With Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee fast approaching, which will see her celebrate her 70-year reign on the throne over the four-day bank holiday weekend in June, we are eager to know which brands she will turn to for the upcoming royal engagements.

Not only that, but it turns out the 96-year-old royal shops at some affordable brands, which are our personal favourites too.

From John Lewis and Barbour, to Aspinal of London and Smythson, we have curated the Queen’s favourite brands across fashion and accessories, home, stationery and more.

The Queen, Kate and Camilla during a visit to Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason

The royal family has long had an affiliation with the famous London hotspot Fortnum & Mason.

Not only is Her Majesty said to have shopped at Fortnum & Mason, but so have her predecessors and royal relatives, including Princess Anne and the Prince of Wales, who is a friend of the founder William Fortnum.

The Queen has a longstanding tradition where every year she carries out her Christmas shopping in-store, shopping for everything from breakfast sets and trays, to trolleys, and much more.

Floris London

Ever wondered what the Queen smells like? Turns out she opts for the family-owned brand Floris for her scents. However, it is unknown the exact scent she spritzes herself with.

The Queen isn't the only royal to have relied on the label, which was founded in 1730, as George IV gave it a royal warrant in 1820.

Cartier

From Cartier crowns to watches, the French jewellery brand is one of the Queen’s go-to’s - and we don’t blame her.

For many decades Cartier has been creating timeless pieces, which have garnered the royal seal of approval too.

Cartier can be shopped online or in their own stores, as well as select stockists, including Selfridges.

Hunter

The Queen loves the outdoors, whether it's walking through the grounds of her numerous royal estates in London, Norfolk or Scotland, with her beloved Corgis or on previous royal engagements. When braving the muddy terrain Her Majesty ditches her failsafe bespoke ​​Anello & Davide “work shoes” in favour of Hunter’s wellington boots.

Barbour

Barbour is a British outerwear brand that has been a firm favourite of the Queen and Kate Middleton, often worn by the royals during outdoor activities and engagements. The longstanding retailer caters to menswear and womenswear, jackets, as well as layering and other accessories.

John Lewis

John Lewis, or Peter Jones rather, is said to be the hot spot the British monarch shops.

However, former butler, Paul Burrell, previously told Closer magazine, the Queen actually has a pop-up shop of her own erected in Norfolk, which she can peruse and buy her Christmas gifts for her grandchildren.

Waitrose

If John Lewis is a hit with the Queen, it is no surprise that the sister food store under the same franchise, Waitrose, is the place to shop her food.

The Queen relies on her staff to collect her weekly food shop from her local Waitrose in Norfolk.

Aspinal of London

The Queen’s accessories are often the focal point, and more often than not it is for the sheer facts we are impressed she has coordinated her entire outfit down to the handbag.

Aspinal of London is one of the designer accessory brands the Queen, as well as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, have often relied on to complete their looks ahead of any royal engagements.

Rigby & Peller

We never thought we’d learn about the Queen’s undies, but like we said - we have all the intel.

Queen Elizabeth II has been an avid shopper at luxury lingerie label Rigby & Peller for many years.

However, when details of Her Majesty’s knicker drawer was revealed, and her fittings in a book back in 2017, they lost the royal warrant to provide the royal with her favoured underwear after almost six decades.

Smythson

It turns out the Queen is just as old-school as we are when it comes to stationery, as there is nothing better than a hardback notebook to write your notes, letters, shopping list, to-do lists, or speeches in Her Majesty’s case.

While the monarch is said to turn to Smythson for their diaries, notebooks and planners, the Prince of Wales shops at Smythson for his accessories.

Cornelia James

The Queen is rarely spotted without her gloves, which are handcrafted by Cornelia James.

Since 1979, the Queen has turned to the glovemakers, which is over 40 years.

