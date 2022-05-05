Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet could be making an appearance soon We can't wait!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Archie, who turns three this week, and Lili, who turns one in June, have only been seen pictured together once, for last year's Christmas card. But that might be all about to change.

It has been announced that Prince Harry has pledged to play a full season of polo in California – and although Meghan chose to watch the first game alongside her good friend Markus Anderson, her kids, Archie and Lili, could soon join her from the side-lines – like the good old days!

WATCH: Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet's adorable Halloween costumes

Harry and his Los Padres teammates, which includes good friend Nacho Figueras, will play the rest of the 12 goal polo season in Santa Barbara, California, where he and his family reside.

Harry will participate in the Folded Hills Pope Challenge between 9-15 May, Lisle Nixon Cup from 20-29 May as well as the Cheval Athletics USPA Intra-Circuit which runs 3-19 June.

Prince Harry alongside his Los Padres teammates

Whilst some of these dates coincided with the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, Omid Scobie, who first tweeted the news revealed that the listed dates are those of the tournament and not of their team's matches.

The exciting announcement for the Duke comes just a day before the third birthday of his first born, Archie Harrison.

The toddler will celebrate the big occasion alongside his parents, his sister Lili and no doubt, grandma Doria Ragland, who reportedly lives with the couple in their $14.7million home.

Meghan once took baby Archie to watch Harry play polo in the UK

The last time the couple shared a photo of their son was at Christmas. "Happy Holidays," read the card.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

The adorable family photo was taken by Alexi Lubomirski and featured Prince Harry holding Archie, who has his dad's gorgeous red hair, and Meghan lifting up Lili, who could be seen smiling whilst looking adorable in a white dress.

