Meghan Markle's companion at Prince Harry's polo match revealed – and it's her best friend of many years Markus Anderson was by the Duchess' side

Prince Harry took part in a polo match over the weekend, alongside his good friend Nacho Figueras and, of course, the duo's partners, Meghan Markle and Delfina Blaquier, were on the side-lines.

MORE: Meghan Markle rocks stylish summer shorts to cheer on Prince Harry

Mum-of-two Meghan, however, took someone very special with her to the event, her best friend of several years, Markus Anderson.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning Montecito home

The two friends were pictured during the day out, and photos showed them sitting together, alongside Delfina, whilst attentively watching the match.

SHOP: Meghan Markle wore a white blazer, and now we want one - 5 gorgeous new-in styles

READ: Who are Prince Harry's closest friends? See his squad here

Meghan looked casually chic in black shorts, a blue and white striped shirt and her signature straw Panama hat. Markus, meanwhile, opted for beige trousers and a light blue shirt.

Meghan and Markus have been friends for years

Meghan and Markus, the Director of Soho House, have been friends for years and Markus has been by the Duchess' side on very big life events.

When she finally made her relationship public with Prince Harry at the Toronto Invictus Games, Markus was by her side. He also attended her wedding in Windsor and hosted the couple in Amsterdam back in 2018, when Soho House opened a new hotel in the city.

Prince Harry and Meghan are known to be fans of the private members' club, and even went on their first date at its London branch in 2016.

Pictures of Harry and Meghan's latest outing first emerged on Saturday, with Nacho sharing his delight on Instagram at being reunited with Harry.

Markus was by Meghan's side at Harry's Toronto Invictus Games

"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub's Harry East Memorial Tournament," he captioned a picture of their team, Los Padres.

"We've ridden together many times over the years and now that we're both parents, it's extra special to be able to spend this time together."

He added: "The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."

Harry and Nacho have been friends for over 13 years and bonded over their shared love of sport and philanthropy.