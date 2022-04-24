Prince Harry delights fans as he celebrates special royal moment The Duke of Sussex looked so happy

Prince Harry was spotted sharing a very sweet moment with another royal during the Invictus Games closing ceremony this weekend – and fans were touched to see it.

The dad-of-two was seen on camera having fun with the King of the Netherlands as they clapped their hands over their heads in time with the music, smiling and laughing as they did so.

In the unearthed video, which was posted to Instagram by fan account @harry_meghan_updates, Harry was clearly enjoying himself, and royal fans rushed to the comment section to share their love for the clip.

"Prince Harry [is] always kind and lots of fun," wrote one, while another commented: "So nice."

A third concluded: "The whole atmosphere is magical the king couldn't help himself," and others posted strings of clapping hands emojis and heart emojis in response.

Harry and the King had great fun at the Invictus Games

The Prince has been at The Hague all week for the Invictus Games, which he founded back in 2014 as a competition for injured and disabled members of the military and which has grown to become a huge global event.

He was joined for the launch last weekend by his wife, Meghan Markle, before she returned to California to be with their young children.

On Friday, Harry made a surprise announcement about the future of the tournament, revealing that in 2025, it will take place in Vancouver and Whistler in Canada.

Meghan joined her husband for the launch of the Games

In the announcement, Harry said: "Ladies and gentlemen, Invictus is heading back to North America and this is a very, very good thing."

The location is close to the hearts of the celebrity couple who previously lived on Vancouver Island in Canada in an incredible $14million mansion.

Harry also spoke to NBC host Hoda Kotb in a wide-ranging interview from the Games earlier in the week, where he opened up about everything from family life to his relationship with the royal family.

