Prince Harry enjoys special double celebration on Archie's birthday

Prince Harry celebrated a very special day on Friday as his firstborn Archie turned three, but double celebrations were in order as the father-of-two also came out on top at an epic Polo match in California.

Playing alongside polo star and longtime friend Nacho Figueras, the pair's team 'Los Padres' won their match at the Santa Barbara polo club against rival team Mokarow farms.

WATCH: Prince Harry falls off his horse while playing polo

Harry, Nacho and the Los Padres team appear to be on a winning streak after kicking off the polo season last weekend with another win.

Nacho took to his Instagram to delight in the news and penned: "Great way to start. #lospadrespoloteam proud of my team!"

Nacho shared the news with his 180,000 Instagram followers

The Ralph Lauren model also revealed how happy he was to be reunited with his close friend Prince Harry and took to Instagram to share his delight.

Captioning a team photo after last week's match, Nacho wrote: "Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub‘s Harry East Memorial Tournament.

"We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together.

Harry and Nacho often play polo together

"The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."

The fatherly spirit must have been high for Harry whose son Archie was receiving birthday wishes from his royal relatives.

The Queen took to social media with a heartfelt message for the three-year-old.

🎂 Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!



📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/8Isiscee9D — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2022

The Queen shared a heartfelt message on Twitter for the birthday boy

Captioning a photo on Twitter, the official Royal Family account penned: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!"

The wonderful photo, captured by photographer Chris Allerton, showed the Queen cooing over the then-baby Archie at her first ever meeting with him.

Next to her stood Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Meghan and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

