Prince Harry is a doting father to two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, and during a speech at the opening Invictus Games he made a rare comment about his son.

GALLERY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have first public hug during Invictus Games - best photos

The Duke of Sussex spoke openly about Archie's hopes for the future, revealing that the youngster wants to follow in his footsteps. "To be role models, or the role models, that each of you are takes strength and it takes courage," he told the assembled crowd. "When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot – a helicopter pilot obviously."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry sweetly shares what Archie's first word was

However, it does appear that the two-year-old does have another career aspiration that many his age might, as Harry added: "Or Kwazii from Octonauts. If you're laughing then you've seen that."

SEE: Meghan Markle looks effortless in jeans to join Prince Harry at Invictus Games

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Netherlands after surprise UK visit

During his military service in Afghanistan, the Duke served as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner, taking on the role from between 2012 and 2013.

But the Duke did reveal that he had shared some words of wisdom with his young son, explaining: "But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today."

The Duke was a helicopter co-pilot in Afghanistan

The Duke and Duchess rarely speak publicly about their children, but earlier this year, Harry revealed that his young son had already started at school.

READ: Revealed: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's weekend plans following surprise Windsor visit

DISCOVER: Why Prince Harry and Meghan's visit to the Queen on Maundy Thursday was so significant

As he spoke about mental wellbeing with tennis superstar Serena Williams and BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux, he spoke about his daily routine with his son.

He shared: "Even if you do have 15 minutes slate of white space, I now put in about half an hour or 45 minutes in the morning when I'm like 'Okay, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one is taking a nap.' There's a break in our programme."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.