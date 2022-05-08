Lady Louise Windsor's heartfelt Platinum Jubilee role revealed

The Queen's youngest granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor will be paying tribute to the monarch in an incredibly special way later this month in honour of her Platinum Jubilee.

It was revealed at the weekend that the 18-year-old will both celebrate her grandmother and pay homage to her late grandfather, Prince Philip, at the Windsor Horse Show's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Telegraph reports that the event, which takes place this year between 12 and 15 May, will see the young royal drive the Duke of Edinburgh’s carriage.

Louise is a keen carriage driver, and she and the late Duke bonded over their mutual love of the sport.

The young royal would sometimes accompany Philip on his rides and even inherited one of his carriages after he died.

The carriage left to Louise was Philip's most recent one, which he began using at the age of 91 for riding around Windsor and other royal estates.

Louise is a keen carriage driver

Made of aluminium and steel, it was built to the Duke's specifications, drawing on his knowledge of FEI (Federation Equestre Internationale) driving.

Last month, Prince Edward and Sophie's eldest child marked the anniversary of her grandfather's death by taking an early morning drive in Windsor, where she was accompanied by Philip's good friend the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penelope Knatchbull.

The Countess is also a fan of carriage driving and was taught the skill by Prince Philip in 1994.

The young royal inherited her late grandfather's carriage

The Countess of Wessex has previously spoken to The Telegraph about her daughter's carriage driving talents, saying: "She's loved it, it's really pushed her into doing things that she's had to schedule into her routine."

She added: "She's quite a committed person anyway. This is the kind of thing that really ticks the boxes for her. But in terms of confidence, it's given her a huge amount."

