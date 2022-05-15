Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby daughter: the special way she’ll spend her first birthday This is so sweet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are proud parents of two, and their youngest child, daughter Lilibet Diana, will turn one next month.

While the exact details of the tiny tot's celebrations aren't yet known, she will be in the UK for the special event, joining her parents and brother as she travels to the UK for the first time in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen will mark her official birthday at the traditional Trooping the Colour on 2 June, followed by a Jubilee Weekend in honour of her 70 years on the throne.

Lili, as she is known, will no doubt receive some special attention as her first birthday is on 4 June!

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed earlier this month that the couple will be visiting the Queen to take part in the celebrations.

The visit will be Lili's first time meeting her great-grandmother and namesake the Queen and should mean she can also spend time with her grandparents, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as other family members.

The couple recently visited the Queen without their children

Harry and Meghan recently visited the Queen on their way to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, but they left their children, Lili and son Archie, three, back in California, where they have settled since stepping back as senior working members of the royal family.

The couple will not be joining the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, as this year's gathering will be limited to working royals.

Archie's little sister Lili was born last summer

Making the announcement, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

