Charles Spencer stuns fans with photo of family member after medical emergency The brother of Princess Diana often shares photos of his family

Charles Spencer often impresses his fans with photos of his lavish home, Althorp House, and with insights into his family life.

MORE: Charles Spencer wows with rare family photo - and the resemblance is uncanny

And on Tuesday, he wowed with a photo of his late father, with the picture having been taken not long after John had recovered from a major stroke. In the black-and-white photograph, the Earl's father was praising a reverend following their service at All Saints, which is located in Northampton, close to where Princess Diana was born in Althorp.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer opens up about Princess Diana's grave

Charles' father was accompanied by his wife, Raine Spencer, who was the stepmother for the Earl and Diana.

SEE: Charles Spencer thrills fans with childhood photo of Princess Diana

MORE: Charles Spencer leaves fans divided with unexpected photo

In his caption, the father-of-seven explained: "My father, 43 years ago, thanking the Rev. Victor Malan for conducting the Service of Thanksgiving at All Saints, Northampton, following my father's recovery from a serious stroke.

"My stepmother looking on." He then added a serious of hashtags, like: "#father #family #thanksgod #recovering #newleaseoflife #spencerfamily #manofgod #1970s #backfromthebrink."

The Earl shared this photo of hsi father

Fans were stunned with the photo, with many seeing the resemblance between the Earl's father and himself.

READ: Charles Spencer makes candid confession about life with new family addition

SEE: Charles Spencer shares rare family photo with the Queen - fans have same reaction

One enthused: "I see the resemblance!" while a second added: "You so take after your father!!" and a third posted: "My goodness. Say what you wish about La Raine but she was an incredibly stylish woman at any age. Great photo @charles.earl.spencer Your father looks like he got his second wind as we say here in Ireland!"

Another was just glad about John's recovery, as they shared: "And thank God he made a full recovery to walk his third daughter down the aisle at St Pauls Cathedral."

The Earl's family history has been mired in tragedy

Last week, Charles tugged at the heartstrings of his followers as he shared a photo of the gravestone of his older brother, also named John, who sadly died after being alive for just ten hours in 1960.

In a caption, he wrote: "Looking as it should, now…," Charles, 57, wrote. "I never knew my older brother, John, and live 100 miles from his grave - but, seeing it last summer, realised serious action was required. Thank you, BB, for making it look as it should. #family #rip #brother."

MORE: Charles Spencer holds special celebration at Althorp estate

SEE: Charles Spencer shares never-before-seen glimpse into family resting place

The father-of-seven was quickly inundated with messages in response to his post. "Wow.. a piece of history many of us did not know," one wrote, while a second shared: "I knew both my brothers who sadly passed in '75 & '77 when I was still under 10, but their grave became a place of much solace for our family. All these years on I still visit."

John was buried at Sandringham; at the time, the family lived at Park House on the estate. Princess Diana, meanwhile, was laid to rest on a small island in the grounds of Althorp, located in the middle of the ornamental Round Oval Lake.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.