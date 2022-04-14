Charles Spencer shares never-before-seen glimpse into family resting place

Charles Spencer often delights his fans with insights into Althorp House, but on Thursday he shared a private glimpse inside a family tomb.

The Earl was marking an incredible milestone, as he noted the 500th-year anniversary of the passing of his late ancestor, Sir John Spencer, who served as a politician and was knighted during his lifetime. Charles shared an intimate glimpse inside his private tomb, where a stone figure with its hands together in a prayer gesture was lying in rest.

The figure rested near a stained-glass window and was adorned with several crosses over the arms and shoulders.

"The tomb of my ancestor Sir John Spencer - who died precisely 500 years ago today, on 14 April 1522," he wrote.

"He bought the farmland around Althorp, and then built @althorphouse in 1508. Businessman, sheep farmer, sheriff, and politician, he was knighted by Henry VIII in 1519."

His fans were touched by the post, as one sweetly penned: "Where is this tomb located? Its detail is impressive. I'd love to see his face. He would have missed the reformation times. He would be proud to know his home is still in great hands."

The Earl shared a glimpse inside the tomb

A second added: "You are so very lucky to be able to trace your ancestors! This is everything. I wish I could," and a third noted: "This is amazing and beautiful. Love his praying hands."

A fourth posted: "I can't get over how beautifully detailed and well maintained the tomb is. It's in exceptional condition. I'd love to see other photos of it from different angles."

And a fifth commented: "How interesting to be able to know so much about your ancestor. Wouldn't he be amazed to see it today and to meet you and hear about the modern-day Spencer's!"

Earlier this year, Charles shared a stunning black-and-white photo of the 550-acre property from the 1800s and revealed an old wing of the building that was no longer there.

His late ancestor purchased the grounds where Althorp House now stands

"In the 19th century Althorp briefly had a billiard room / extra library - the additional wing is visible towards the left of this photograph," he explained in his caption.

And fans were quick to ponder why the billiard room and extra library had been removed.

One asked: "Why was the wing removed? Was it purely in the interests of symmetry, or was there some other reason for the brevity of its existence?"

A second questioned: "What happened to it?" and a third queried: "What happened to the additional wing?"

