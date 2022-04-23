Charles Spencer leaves fans divided with unexpected photo

Amongst his other talents, Earl Spencer is a bestselling author and on Friday, he gave fans an exciting update on his latest novel and showed a sneak peek into his writing process - but fans were left divided.

Taking to his Twitter feed, Charles shared a photo of a very small desk facing out of a window. On the desk stood a black lamp which was positioned next to his MacBook.

WATCH: Charles Spencer films stunning spring scenes from the grounds of Althorp

Captioning the image, the Earl penned: "Hard to explain the joy of securing this Spartan space - a stand-alone desk in the library, with little to distract me as I do the final edit of my new book. #writers #writingabook #authors."

Fans were shocked at Charles' choice of location and couldn't wait to share their thoughts on his special writing spot.

Charles updated his Twitter followers about his latest project

One follower replied: "Wow that’s an amazingly small space. I always imagined you writing at a huge desk in one of your magnificent rooms at Althorp.

"I like the fact that this space inspires you. Keep up the writing please."

Another replied: "So that’s how it done. Nice!" A third wrote: "Is there room to stretch the legs?"

Other fans couldn't help but agree that the Earl's petite working place was the perfect setup for tackling a day of writing, as one follower replied: "Really great spot."

Charles' novel To Catch a King was published in 2017

Another enthused fan commented: "That's all it needs. Very much looking forward to your new work."

Another wrote: "Sometimes that’s all it takes. Silence is blissful." A fourth replied: "Can’t wait. I love small solitude moments in sweet little spaces."

Followers were very excited to see the Earl was working on a brand new book and were curious to know what the theme of the novel will be.

Charles' other works include Sunday Times bestseller Blenheim: Battle for Europe, Killers of the King, To Catch a King and The White Ship.

