Charles Spencer wows with rare family photo - and the resemblance is uncanny Princess Diana's brother shared the image to Instagram

Charles Spencer will no doubt have delighted royal fans on Sunday as he took to Instagram to share an incredible unearthed family photo.

The Earl posted a black-and-white shot of three young people posing on the driveway of a grand stately home, which he captioned: "My father (center) visiting Scotland in the late '30s."

His dad John was smartly dressed in a suit over a shirt and tie and he wore a bemused expression.

What's more, the resemblance to his son was evident, as Charles clearly takes after his father's side of the family!

The dad-of-seven shared another lovely family picture to social media earlier in the week, too.

On Thursday, Charles posted a photo that illustrated his close relationship with his late sister, Diana, Princess of Wales.

In the snap, a young Diana, who was then aged five, could be seen playing in her toy car while her brother, who was aged two at the time, cheekily poured sand over it!

Charles posted the sweet family throwback to Instagram

The scene was observed by their parents, Lord Althorp and Viscountess Althorp, as well as the couple's two elder daughters, Sarah, 11, and Jane, nine.

"A snapshot of family life in 1966," Charles captioned the post, before adding a variety of hashtags, including one that perfectly summed up the photo: "#terribletwos."

His followers were clearly touched by the photo, with many excited to see the picture of a young Princess Diana.

The Earl sometimes shares sweet family photos to social media

Several simply commented: "Diana," alongside strings of heart emojis.

One wrote: "The look on Diana's face is priceless. Sweet and indulgent but also 'Oh Charles....'," while a second added: "She asked for a car wash, not a dirt wash! Seriously though, that's a lovely family photo."

A third commented: "Diana not impressed with the sand," and a fourth observed: "Princess Diana's smile looks like [Princess] Charlotte."

