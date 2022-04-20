Charles Spencer shares rare family photo with the Queen - fans have same reaction Princess Diana's brother shared the image to social media

Charles Spencer shared an unexpected and lovely photo to his Twitter account on Wednesday – and it provided a rare glimpse of the Queen and one of Charles' family members.

Demonstrating the long connection between the Spencer family and the royals, the black-and-white shot showed the Queen back in 1946 when she was still Princess Elizabeth.

She wore a smart skirt suit as she walked in front of a row of soldiers, with another soldier accompanying her and a man in a suit behind them.

The photo was shared to social media by a royal fan and re-shared by the Earl, who revealed that the man in the suit was his grandfather, Jack Spencer.

The original caption read: "HRH Princess Elizabeth inspects troops at Northampton's Spencer parade in 1946. HRH is closely followed by The 7th Earl Spencer."

Charles added: "Love this - my grandfather Jack Spencer to the left, in suit. He’d served (and been wounded) in the First World War."

The Earl shared the unearthed photo with his followers

As the father-of-seven's followers rushed to comment, the family resemblance was clear to see. "Great photo. Very strong resemblance," wrote one, while another agreed: "I can tell that you’re his grandson!"

Others were simply glad to see the unearthed photo, with their comments including: "Wonderful [British flag emoji]," and: "Awesome picture!"

Last week, the 57-year-old shared some fabulous photos of the grounds of his family home, Althorp House, where both he and the late Diana, Princess of Wales grew up.

Charles with his nephew, Prince Harry

In one snap posted to Twitter, Charles shared a photo of a black marble work surface with a silver tray of wine glasses placed on top.

Next to the glasses was a round container of ice and behind the items stood two large silver ice buckets holding wine and champagne.

Charles wrote: "This evening, in the grounds of @AlthorpHouse - farewell drinks to a nearby vicar on his retirement." One follower replied: "Beautiful! The light is stunning, especially set against the stonework of the house."

