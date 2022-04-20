﻿
charles spencer queen

Charles Spencer shares rare family photo with the Queen - fans have same reaction

Princess Diana's brother shared the image to social media

Charles Spencer shared an unexpected and lovely photo to his Twitter account on Wednesday – and it provided a rare glimpse of the Queen and one of Charles' family members.

Demonstrating the long connection between the Spencer family and the royals, the black-and-white shot showed the Queen back in 1946 when she was still Princess Elizabeth.

She wore a smart skirt suit as she walked in front of a row of soldiers, with another soldier accompanying her and a man in a suit behind them.

The photo was shared to social media by a royal fan and re-shared by the Earl, who revealed that the man in the suit was his grandfather, Jack Spencer.

Charles Spencer reveals magnificent garden at Althorp House

The original caption read: "HRH Princess Elizabeth inspects troops at Northampton's Spencer parade in 1946. HRH is closely followed by The 7th Earl Spencer."

Charles added: "Love this - my grandfather Jack Spencer to the left, in suit. He’d served (and been wounded) in the First World War."

The Earl shared the unearthed photo with his followers

As the father-of-seven's followers rushed to comment, the family resemblance was clear to see. "Great photo. Very strong resemblance," wrote one, while another agreed: "I can tell that you’re his grandson!"

Others were simply glad to see the unearthed photo, with their comments including: "Wonderful [British flag emoji]," and: "Awesome picture!"

Last week, the 57-year-old shared some fabulous photos of the grounds of his family home, Althorp House, where both he and the late Diana, Princess of Wales grew up.

charles-spencer-prince-harry

Charles with his nephew, Prince Harry

In one snap posted to Twitter, Charles shared a photo of a black marble work surface with a silver tray of wine glasses placed on top.

Next to the glasses was a round container of ice and behind the items stood two large silver ice buckets holding wine and champagne.

Charles wrote: "This evening, in the grounds of @AlthorpHouse - farewell drinks to a nearby vicar on his retirement." One follower replied: "Beautiful! The light is stunning, especially set against the stonework of the house."

