Charles Spencer holds special celebration at Althorp estate Princess Diana's brother lives at Althorp house with his wife Karen

Charles Spencer has been delighting fans with his springtime snaps from inside the grounds of his family estate Althorp House and on Friday continued to share more sunny updates.

Taking to his Twitter account Charles shared a photo of a black marble work surface that had a silver tray of wine glasses standing on top.

Next to the glasses was a round container of ice and behind the items stood two large silver ice buckets holding wine and champagne.

Captioning the photo Charles penned: "This evening, in the grounds of ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ - farewell drinks to a nearby vicar on his retirement."

Charles shared the celebration with his 54,800 Twitter followers

The picturesque photo captured a gorgeous bright blue sky and gave a stunning glimpse of Althorp house as well as the wall that runs around the estate.

Followers flocked to comment on the stunning snap and also left messages for the departing reverend.

One follower replied: "How superb. What a way for him to celebrate his retirement."

Princess Diana is buried in the grounds of the Althorp estate

A second wrote: "I hope you gave him a good send off. We will miss seeing him around."

Others noticed how lovely the house looked on Easter Friday with one follower writing: "Beautiful! The light is stunning, especially set against the stonework of the house."

Charles also posted the photo to his Instagram Stories and wrote: "Farewell to the retiring Rev. Richard," on the image.

Before the sunset drinks, on the morning of Good Friday Charles shared another update from the glorious gardens at Althrop house.

Charles welcomed his dog Joey to the estate last year

In the clip, the Earl pans around the vast and idyllic space which has large trees as far as the eye can see.

Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of the peaceful video and left their comments for the Earl, one fan wrote: "I can only imagine what it must be like for you to wake and here bird song in such a glorious setting. Wonderful."

Another replied: "I can almost smell the fresh morning scent."

A third wrote: "This has cheered me up no end! Thank you!"

