Charles Spencer makes an candid confession about life with new family addition Princess Diana's brother welcomed the new addition in November last year

Charles Spencer often delights his fans with stunning snaps from within the grounds of his impressive family abode, Althorp House, and Wednesday was no exception as the Earl made a confession about his new dog, Joey.

Taking to his social media, Charles posted an early sunrise snap of the lake at the Althorp Estate.

Captioning the post, he wrote: "One of the joys of having a very young dog is catching the day as it comes to life. This morning, at @althorphouse #daybreak #englishcountryside #firstlight #lake #quiet."

Fans of Princess Diana's brother were quick to comment on the idyllic photo, which, as one fan noted, also captured the Princess of Wales' beautiful memorial temple in the background.

Charles shared the update with his 664,000 Instagram followers

One follower penned: "That's a beautiful view across the island with the temple in the background, peaceful and serene."

Another commented: "Stunning - thank you for sharing it!"

A third replied: "A peaceful new dawn, beautiful." Another fan remarked: "What a stunning picture. A calm and peaceful scene. The light and colours."

Princess Diana final resting place in the grounds of Althorp house

On Wednesday, the Earl further delighted fans by resharing a throwback photo of the Queen ahead of her 96th birthday on Thursday, demonstrating the long-lasting connection between the Spencer family and the royals.

In the photo, Charles' grandfather, Jack Spencer, can be seen standing beside the Queen who is inspecting the troops at Northampton's Spencer Parade in 1946.

Captioning the post he wrote: "Love this - my grandfather Jack Spencer to the left, in suit. He’d served (and been wounded) in the First World War."

The Queen will celebrate her 96th birthday on Thursday

Followers of the Earl were quick to weigh in on the post. One fan replied: "How extraordinary! His great-grandson Prince William will be the future King."

A second replied: "I definitely see 'Spencer!' Quite a handsome man."

Another fan commented: "What a lovely picture and memory to have."

