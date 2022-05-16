Why Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter's first birthday will be very different to their son's Lili is turning one next month

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are marking their daughter Lili's first birthday in a matter of weeks, and it's set to be a very different kind of celebration than when their son Archie turned one in 2020.

Harry and Meghan had already moved to California by the time of Archie's first birthday, after quitting royal life and temporarily living in Canada before relocating to Meghan's home country for good.

The Sussexes enjoyed a low-key affair, given that the world was still in the midst of the pandemic and the first lockdown. They arranged a Zoom call with friends and family members and Meghan reportedly made a strawberries and cream birthday cake.

WATCH: Meghan Markle reads to baby Archie on his first birthday

They also officially released a video in support of Save the Children, showing Meghan reading her son the children's book Duck! Rabbit! while Harry filmed the sweet moment at home.

The couple's daughter Lili, however, is set to have a very different celebration as she turns one in June. The Sussexes will be in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and will be taking part in the bank holiday festivities.

A rare glimpse of Archie and Lili for the Sussexes' family Christmas card in 2021

Lili's birthday falls on Saturday 4 June, so it's likely that the Sussexes will celebrate her big day with other members of the royal family, something they were unable to do with Archie back in 2020. They may organise a little get-together so that the cousins – like Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Lucas Tindall, August Brooksbank and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi – can all enjoy a playdate.

The Sussexes' trip to the UK will be their first as a family of four and will be the first time Lili will meet her great-grandmother the Queen and other royals.

Archie, meanwhile, was introduced to Her Majesty, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and other family members when he was just a few days or weeks old, but like Lili, hasn't been to the UK since their parents officially gave up their royal life.

