Why the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are extra special for Meghan Markle's daughter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have plenty of reasons to celebrate when they travel to the UK for the first time as a family in June. Not only will they take part in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities with Her Majesty and other members of the Firm, but their daughter Lilibet is also turning one.

Lili's first birthday falls on Saturday 4 June, the third day of the bank holiday weekend.

On that day as part of the Jubilee celebrations, members of the royal family will enjoy a day at the races as they attend The Derby at the Epsom Downs Racecourse.

Later that evening, the Platinum Party at the Palace will be staged at Buckingham Palace. The celebration will see famous faces from the world of entertainment perform for a night of musical tributes to celebrate the Jubilee. Some 22,000 people will attend the event including 10,000 allocated in a public ballot and 5,000 tickets for key workers.

But behind closed doors and amid the national Jubilee celebrations, it's likely that Harry and Meghan will also mark Lili's first birthday in an extra special way.

Harry and Meghan will join in the festivities but will not make a balcony appearance

The couple's spokesperson confirmed that they will make the trip to the UK on Friday, saying: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

It will be the first time Harry and Meghan have brought their family to the UK since leaving for the US in 2020. The Duke previously said he had wanted to return to his home country but felt it wasn't safe to due to his lack of security.

The announcement comes shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan would not be among the royals making a balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour. Only working royals will take part, such as Prince William and Kate, and their children, and Prince Charles and Camilla.

