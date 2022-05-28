Why this weekend could be doubly exciting for Princess Charlene The royal is a fan of the Monaco Grand Prix

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are huge fans of the Monaco Grand Prix, and always turn up for the event, but this weekend will be more exciting than usual for the pair.

The reason for this is because of driver Charles Leclerc, who hails from Monaco. The driver stands a very strong chance this weekend of becoming the first Monegasque to stand on the top of the podium following the race and he's certainly trying hard to make this happen as he topped the timing sheets for two practice sessions held before the Grand Prix.

Charles was previously in a good position to win the race last year after qualifying on pole, but a mechanical issue forced him to pull out before the event even started.

Charlene is likely to bring her two children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with her to the event, and they too will be eager to see their countryman take the win.

Although the royals would not be seen to be taking sides at the championship, last year they may have given some hints for how they were rooting for with Jacques and Gabriella watching the race in jackets that were coloured the same red as Ferrari, the team that Charles drives for.

Albert himself even wore a mask that sported the same colour.

Charlene will no doubt be secretly rooting for Charles

It will also be Charlene's first Formula 1 Grand Prix that she has attended since recovering from her ENT infection that left her stranded in South Africa for most of last year.

Motorsport is clearly one of Charlene's passions and her first public appearance following her health battle was at the Monaco E-Prix, which is for electric vehicles.

The royals watched the race, and were also present on the podium, where her husband and Jacques handed race winner Stoffel Vandoorne the trophy. Charlene also presented a trophy, and shook hands with the top three drivers.

Charlene attended the Monaco E-Prix following her recovery

The princess had an impressive look for her appearance, as she rocked a slinky grey power suit with a double-breasted jacket and flared trousers.

The loud noises from the crowds and cars proved to be a little too much to handle for the young royals and Albert, with the trio snapped covering their ears, prompting the doting mum to comfort her young children.

